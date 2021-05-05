Just call him “Love Combs.’’
Sean Combs has officially changed his middle name. On May 3, the media mogul posted his Florida driver’s license on his Instagram account.
"Look what I just got in the mail today ...," he captioned the post. "IT'S OFFICIAL!!! WELCOME TO THE LOVE ERA."
Over the years, the “Bad Boys’’ boss has been known as Puffy, Puff Daddy to P. Diddy, Diddy, P. Diddy and now Love.
In 2017, he tweeted that he had decided to change his name to Love. But later said he was joking. Fast forward four years later, that joke became the real deal.
Hello, Sean Love Combs!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.