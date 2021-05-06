Smooth jazz artists to perform at May festival in Daytona

A weekend of smooth jazz is headed our way.
One Daytona announced on May 5 that the Daytona Jazz Weekend will take place on May 20-23.
Hosted by Keiko Matsui and presented by the Florida Smooth Jazz Foundation, the weekend will feature smooth jazz artists Mindi Abair, Nick Colionne, Vincent Ingala, Paul Taylor and Peter White.
“We are excited to be producing one of the first music getaway events in 2021 in the United States, one of the first of its nature in over a year,” said Dr. Cathy Powers, president and founder of the Florida Smooth Jazz Foundation.
“We look forward to welcoming guests from throughout the U.S., from California to New York, as well as from throughout Florida and the Southeast.”
Added Roxanne Ribakoff, president of One Daytona, “This highly anticipated event is a fantastic way to kick off summer at One Daytona. “We are beyond thrilled to be working with the Florida Smooth Jazz Foundation to host Daytona Jazz Weekend.’’
For more information, to purchase a festival package and to view the itinerary, visit Floridasmoothjazz.com.
