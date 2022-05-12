The Latin Music Festival by The Beach starring India was held on May 7 at the Daytona Beach Oceanfront Bandshell.
Presented by Christomeli Productions, the event attracted thousands to the Bandshell.
Born in Río Piedras, Puerto Rico, Linda Caballero, known as “India,’’ was the headliner of the show.
India is a singer and songwriter of salsa, house music and Latin pop. Raised in New York’s South Bronx, India has been in the entertainment business since her childhood.
Latin pop singer Frankie Negro also performed along with other singers.
For a lineup of upcoming shows, visit daytonabandshell.com.
