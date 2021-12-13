Tis the season for new Black holiday movies

Grab your hot cocoa, matching PJs, plush blanket, and put The Temptations’ “Silent Night’’ on repeat! It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. This year, there are eight new original holiday flicks you can add to our movie night next to “The Preacher’s Wife” and “The Best Man Holiday.”
The popularity of Black Christmas has attracted high-profile names such as Vanessa A Williams, Amber Riley, David and Tamela Mann, Kelly Rowland, Tia and Tamara Mowry, Bill Bellamy, Tammy Townsend, Valarie Pettiford, and more.
The following movies remind us of all the different ways we can connect with our loved ones over the holidays, including inlaws (because yes, they’re family too), grandparents, feuding siblings, and even gamblers posing to be Santa Claus. Or how about the Christmas angel who grants you more than what you wished for? Or the spoiled teenager who learns the value of giving? And what’s a holiday movie without a little romance. After the pandemic year, we’ve had, watching these shows are heartfelt and therapeutic to the soul.
Check out these holiday titles that are streaming right now.
‘A Rich Christmas’
A spoiled and ungrateful socialite learns a valuable lesson one Christmas after her mega-rich father forces her to work at the first property he ever owned – a homeless family center.
Starring: Bill Bellamy, Tyler Abron, Brandee Evans, Denise Boutte, Vanessa A Williams
Watch “A Rich Christmas’’ on BET+.
‘Soul Santa’
When an unlucky businessperson gambles away the mob’s money, he is forced to go on the run and hide out like a shopping mall Santa Claus.
Starring: David Mann, Tamela Mann, Brooke Monroe Conaway, Christopher Gurr, Ross Fleming
Watch “Soul Santa” on BET+/ Amazon Prime Video.
‘The Jenkins Family Christmas’
After burying their father earlier in the year, Baneatta and Beverly attempt to carry on his Christmas traditions without strangling each other – but when an unknown half-sister arrives at the family festivities, more than just Christmas presents are opened.
Starring: Regina Taylor, Kim Coles, Tammy Townsend, Robert Gossett, Ashley Love-Mills, Anthony Chatmon II, Derek Chadwick, Bailey Bass, Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Miles, Monti Washington
Watch “The Jenkins Family Christmas” on BET+.
‘Christmas Déjà Vu’
A woman with a downtrodden life who hates Christmas longs for the life she could have had as a singer. She meets an angel who grants her wish.
Starring: Amber Riley, Loretta Devine, Blue Kimble
Watch “Christmas Déjà Vu” on BET+.
‘The Business of Christmas 2’
For the Franklin family, Christmas will never be the same without their father, Oscar. As their mother hesitates to let love in again, the children struggle to see beyond their career and relationship problems. They must get outside of themselves and forgive each other for the past mistakes to remember that there is no Christmas without family.
Starring: Daphne Maxwell Reid, Jennifer Freeman
Watch “The Business of Christmas 2” on BET+.
‘Switchmas’
The holidays take a wrong turn when identical twin sisters agree to switch places for one night only at their parents’ Christmas party. With their boyfriends, a feisty great-aunt, and others tangled in their charade, the sisters end up finding out more about their family and themselves before the night ends. But the real question is whether the sisters can eventually make things right with their family and boyfriends when the truth comes out.
Starring: Valarie Pettiford, Thea Camara, Peter Parros, Rachel Aladdin, Rebekah Aladdin, Joseph Harold, Joel Harold
Watch “Merry Switchmas” on BET+ on Dec. 9.
‘A Christmas Treasure’
A writer weighs her options on whether or not to move to New York after Christmas to pursue her writing career after opening a 100-year-old time capsule and meeting a charming chef.
‘A Christmas Wish’
Roz McKenzie, a single mother, is calling upon a miracle so she and her daughter can survive Christmas.
Starring: Noree Victoria, Nadia Simms, Blue Kimble, Javon Johnson
Watch “A Christmas Wish” on BET+ starting on Dec.16.
‘Christmas for Sale’
A young real estate agent pretends to be a billionaire’s yoga instructor on a holiday ski trip to gain a lucrative real estate listing. However, she ends up falling in love with the eccentric and charming gentleman.
Starring: Shanti Lowry, Aaron D. Spears, Nadine Ellis
Watch “Christmas for Sale” on BET+ starting on Dec. 23.
‘Merry Liddle Christmas Baby’
A follow-up to Lifetime’s firstever Christmas sequel to the 2020 hit movie, Merry Liddle Christmas, Jacquie Liddle and Tyler prepare for the arrival of their Christmas bundle of joy.
Starring Kelly Rowland and Thomas Cadrot.
Watch “Merry Liddle Christmas Baby” on Lifetime Movie Club.
‘Miracle In Motor City’
Amber Dupont takes charge of her church’s annual Christmas pageant and promises to deliver a special performance by a Motown legend.
Starring Tia Mowry-Hardict and Smokey Robinson
Watch “Miracle In Motor City” on Lifetime Movie Club.
