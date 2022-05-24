Volusia County 4-H is planning three day camps to help keep kids active and involved during summer vacation. Participants do not need to be 4-H members.
Gardening camp: 9 a.m. to noon June 21 and 22. Children ages 5 to 10 (as of Sept. 1) will learn about gardening through hands-on activities at the Volusia County Agricultural Center, 3100 E. New York Ave., DeLand. Master gardeners and extension agents will discuss entomology, pollinators, growing seasons and growing your colors. Register at https://gardencamp.eventbrite.com. The fee is $20 per child.
Photography camp: 9 a.m. to noon June 27 and 29. Youth ages 11 to 18 can learn about basic camera functions and photography composition at the Volusia County Agricultural Center. Topics will include camera functions, proper handling of equipment, composition and careers in photography. Register at https://tinyurl.com/3phjp8c2. The fee is $20 per child.
Marine science camp: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. July 28 and 29. Youth ages 11 to 13 will explore concepts related to marine science at Spruce Creek Park, 6250 S. Ridgewood Ave., Port Orange. Extension agents will lead hands-on activities that focus on estuarine habitats, marine conservation, mangroves, phytoplankton, oysters, fish, crabs and birds. Register at https://tinyurl.com/vuw4ch4d. The fee is $30 per child.
For more information, call 4-H Youth Development Agent Chelsea Woodard at 386-822-5778.
