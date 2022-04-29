A RECIPE THAT TASTES GOOD WHILE DOING GOOD

Even the best-tasting desserts can be prepared with thoughtful ingredients and habits that promote sustainability. This Better Than Mama’s Banana Pudding recipe features responsibly sourced products, compostable ingredients and other options to be earth-friendly, including recyclable packaging.
BETTER THAN MAMA’S BANANA PUDDING
- 1 cup sugar
- 1/4 cup brown sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 4 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 1 can evaporated milk
- 1/2 cup milk
- 1/2 stick butter, cut into 4 tablespoons
- 2 eggs
- 3 tablespoons vanilla
- 1 box Airly Chocolate or Salted Caramel Crackers
- 4 medium bananas, sliced whipped topping (optional)
In medium saucepan over medium heat, whisk sugar, brown sugar, salt, flour, evaporated milk, milk, butter and eggs continuously until mixture begins to simmer and thicken, 8-10 minutes.
Remove from heat and stir in vanilla. Cover with plastic wrap touching pudding. Let rest 1 hour in refrigerator.
Layer 8-by-8-inch pan with crackers, reserving some for topping; sliced bananas; and pudding. Repeat layers then top with whipped topping, if desired, and sprinkle with crushed crackers.
Tips: Banana peels and eggshells can be composted. Evaporated milk can and cracker box can be recycled.
