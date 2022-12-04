Chef Counts, Jessica Counts and volunteers give away hundreds of meals on Nov. 23.

Chef Counts, Jessica Counts and volunteers give away hundreds of meals on Nov. 23.
Kingz co-owner Jessica Foreman

Saute’ Kingz co-owner Jessica Foreman helps a resident.

Saute’ Kingz took a break from its catering and takeout business on Nov. 23 to serve free meals to 500 people in Volusia County. The business, located on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Daytona Beach, provided 400 dinners to residents with another 100 meals going to the area’s senior citizens and residents with disabilities. Local businesses helped to support the endeavor. Free clothing also was distributed during the event. Saute’ Kingz was one of the many local businesses and organizations that provided food and other items to the area’s needy during the Thanksgiving week.

