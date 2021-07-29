BARRIERS TO ALZHEIMER’S CARE

Blacks are at higher risk for the disease and less likely to seek help.
Diane Powell understands what it’s like to watch a friend slip away.
Tina, a close friend whose last name she did not reveal, died from Alzheimer’s disease in her early 70s, just two years after its onset.
Powell says her decline was rapid, radical and disturbing. By the time the progressive brain disease fully took hold, a woman renowned for her cooking skills could barely remember how to make a pot of coffee.
“We could see the fear in her own eyes that she realized at certain points that her conversation was disjointed and no longer made sense,” Powell said.
“She went from being a very vivacious, educated, professional woman who was very talkative and connected with the community to becoming very, very quiet and going into a shell.”
Racial disparities
Powell, of Mt. Lebanon, Pennsylvania, is chair of the Pittsburgh chapter of Black Women for Positive Change, which advocates for education, affordable health care and anti-violence in the Black community. This was her first experience with Alzheimer’s disease.
Multiple studies have revealed widening disparities between Black Americans and white Americans in the prevalence and treatment of Alzheimer’s at a time when more people are at risk.
According to the Census Bureau, 16.5% of the U.S. population is 65 years or older, the age when symptoms of Alzheimer’s typically begin to appear. By mid-century, that demographic is expected to reach 22%.
That’s why Powell and the Alzheimer’s Association have decided to team up for a campaign to connect local Black residents with the tools to seek treatment and support for the disease — before it’s too late.A 2018 study conducted by the Chicago Health and Aging Project suggested that Black Americans are nearly twice as likely to develop Alzheimer’s compared with white Americans, and that the disease is underreported within the Black community.
In an 18-year study of 10,802 individuals age 65 and older, Black participants were found to have a 1.9 times higher risk of developing Alzheimer’s.
The study, in which 64% of the participants were Black and 36% white, looked at cognitive function decline and both prevalent and developing dementias.
After an initial clinical evaluation, it was determined that 19.9% of Black participants had a weighted prevalence of Alzheimer’s compared to 8.2% of white participants.
Disparities in education
According to the study, educational attainment plays a role.
The study mentions racial dis- parities in educational achievement in the United States as a contributing factor, with socioeconomic circumstances such as poverty and poor-quality schools widening the gap between Black and white Americans.
“There is a reasonable body of evidence to suggest there may be cognitive health disparities disproportionally impacting African Americans,” said Dr. Jennifer H. Lingler, a researcher at the University of Pittsburgh who serves on the executive committee of the Alzheimer Disease Research Center.
Prevention tips
Research suggests that making five lifestyle adjustments — including playing mentally stimulating games like chess — will decrease your chance of Alzheimer’s by 60 percent.
She said it is difficult to draw conclusions from the data because racial disparities are not just prevalent in Alzheimer’s diagnoses, but in research studies, too.
A 2020 study published by Lingler and members of the Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center noted that Black Americans make up just 5% of participants in clinical trials and autopsies related to the disease.
The study also found that Black Americans are often diagnosed with Alzheimer’s later, receive treatment later than people of other races, and pay more out of pocket for dementia-related medical care.
Lack of trust
In an October 2020 poll conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation of 777 Black Americans, 70% said the health care system treats people unfairly based on race “very often” and just over half of respondents said they had trust in local hospitals.
A 2021 Facts and Figures report from the Alzheimer’s Association included a survey of 2,491 U.S. adults — 515 of them Black — and found that 36% of Black respondents believed discrimination would be a barrier to receiving treatment for Alzheimer’s.
Powell said wariness extends beyond Alzheimer’s patients to their family members. The report concluded that among non-white caregivers, over half were concerned that “providers or staff do not listen to what they are saying because of their race, color or ethnicity.”
Daughter to caregiver
Jacqueline Winsett Ruple, a retired nurse practitioner who lives in Point Breeze, attended the virtual forum in May not just as a professional but as a caregiver. She has a doctorate in health administration.
“I’ve worked in this area, but I never had to be on the other end,” she said in a phone interview.
Her father, Joseph Winsett, developed symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease when he was 82 years old. The retired pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church started to forget events that had just happened and began to make inappropriate comments about others in social situations. His wife, Jacqueline Winsett, would find him wandering aimlessly around their house at night.
For a year, his condition was known only to Winsett Ruple and her mother. Winsett Ruple was still working at the time, of- ten until 8 p.m., and remembers coming home to immediately begin her next shift — the night- long care of her father.
“Because I’ve taken care of patients who have been through this and I’ve counseled people, I thought I was ready. But I was not ready. All my knowledge that I had obtained does not really prepare you to deal with your family member and with your parent,” she said.
“I wasn’t ready to give up my role as his daughter,” she added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.