Black men, women get skin cancer too

Daytona Beach, FL (32114)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 91F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 77F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.