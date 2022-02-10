Family Health Source has been operating at the Volusia County Fairgrounds in DeLand since Jan. 10, initially providing on-site COVID-19 testing and then transitioning on Jan. 27 to distribution of at home test kits.
During that time, 3,084 tests were administered and 8,000 test kits were distributed.
With the demand for test kits slowing in recent days, the site ceased operations on Feb. 8. Individuals can still visit one the Family Health Source locations throughout Volusia County, with additional information available on the website, myfhs.org.
Here’s some additional information regarding testing locations.
Testing site locator
For information on where to get a COVID vaccine, click on the link below to access the Florida Depart- ment of Health’s online vaccine locator portal: https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/testing-sites/.
Daytona Beach
Curative’s mobile testing site has moved from the Daytona International Speedway to 105 Jackie Robinson Parkway (City Island).
The site is in the parking lot between the Daytona Beach Regional Library and Jackie Robinson Ballpark. The mobile testing site is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Appointments are required and can be booked through Curative’s online portal at www.Curative.com or by calling (888) 702-9042. There is no charge for the test, but patients will be asked for health insurance information.
Patients without health insurance won’t be turned away. Curative has trained workers on-site observing and directing patients to complete a self-collected, shallow nasal PCR test.
The test is available for symptomatic and asymptomatic people ages 1-year-old and older. Patients can expect results within 48 hours upon receipt at the lab.
Deltona
Nomi Health is operating a testing site at Dewey O. Boster Park, 1200 Saxon Blvd. The site currently operates from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. While walk-ups will be accommodated, appointments are recommended and can be made at: http://testing.nomihealth.com/signup/fl
The site operates as an outdoor, drive-up site. Nomi Health has clinical workers on-site to perform a shallow nasal PCR swab or rapid antigen test. The tests are available for symptomatic and asymptomatic people ages 1-year-old and older.
Patients can expect results for the PCR test within 24 to 48 hours and results for the rapid antigen test within 20 to 40 minutes. There is no charge for the test, but patients will be asked for health insurance information. Patients without health insurance won’t be turned away.
New Smyrna Beach
Nomi Health is operating a testing site at 1000 Live Oak Street. The site operates from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. While walk-ups will be accommodated, appointments are recommended and can be made at: http://testing.nomi-health.com/signup/fl
The site operates as an outdoor, drive-up site. Nomi Health has clinical workers on-site to perform a shallow nasal PCR swab or rapid antigen test. The tests are available for symptomatic and asymptomatic people ages 1-year-old and older.
Patients can expect results for the PCR test within 24 to 48 hours and results for the rapid antigen test within 20 to 40 minutes. There is no charge for the test, but patients will be asked for health insurance information. Patients without health in- surance won’t be turned away.
Florida Department of Health in Volusia County
The Florida Department of Health in Volusia County is providing testing at two of their office locations:
- 1845 Holsonback Drive, Daytona Beach
- 775 Harley Strickland Blvd., suite 110, Orange City
PCR testing is available by appointment only for symptomatic individuals and those who have been exposed to COVID-19, including students seeking testing and clearance to return back to school. Appointments are required and can be made at 386-274-0500; #.
Free at-home COVID-19 test kits
Every home in the United States can order up to four free at-home COVID-19 tests. Orders usually ship within 7-12 days. They can be ordered by calling call 800-232-0233 or TTY 888-720-7489, or by visiting: https://www.covidtests.gov/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.