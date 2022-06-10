Daytona Deliverance Church of God is having its inaugural Community Health & Wellness Fair on Saturday, June 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The free event will be held at the church at 601 George W. Engram Blvd., Daytona Beach.
It will be held outdoors and is open to the public. The fair will include free health screenings and consultations, free food and other giveaways.
For more information, call 386-253-2612 or visit ddcog.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.