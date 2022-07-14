Keona Barnwell, owner of Medallion Health Care Services, LLC hosted a Community Mental Health and Wellness Fair on Saturday, July 9 at Allen Chapel AME Church in Daytona Beach.
The event was in observance of July as Minority Mental Health Awareness Month and consisted of presentations on mental health stigmas and barriers, physical wellness, and spiritual wellness.
There were vendors ranging from community service organizations, mental health, substance abuse, health and wellness.
The main objective of the event was to bring about awareness on disparities of mental health among minorities and to encourage and inform individuals that there is help and support within the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.