ENCOURAGING MASKS, URGING VACCINES

Local businesses are beefing up their safety protocols as COVID numbers rise.
With Florida and other states continuing to break records for coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, local businesses, local governments and other agencies are once again refocusing and enforcing safety measures.
Most are re-enforcing policies that were implemented during last year’s shutdown such as masks and limiting the number of people inside buildings.
Establishments in Daytona Beach are following suit.
Bethune Grille, located at 731 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd., has gone back to masks and inside capacity limits.
“We are concerned with the rise in cases. Employees must wear masks. Customers must wear masks or no service. We are doing all that we can to stop the spread of the virus and to keep everyone safe,” said Rosemary Jenkins, co-owner of Bethune Grille.
‘Doing all we can’
The Crab Stop II, located at 933 West International Speedway Blvd., is stopping short of asking its customers to wear masks.
“We’re doing all we can to stop the spread of the virus. We won’t ask customers to wear masks unless it is man- dated by authorities. Many people do get offended when you ask them to wear masks,’’ said Oliver Ross, owner of Crab Stop II.
“We are still at full capacity for inside dining, but we could potentially go back to takeout only if things get worst,’’ he noted.
Being proactive
Cut Master’s Hair Care Center, a barbershop and hair salon at 918 Orange Ave., is re-emphasizing masks, hand- washing and sanitation.
Owner Derrick Harris said, “We are being more safe and more proactive. We also encouraging customers and employees to get vaccinated. I’ve been encouraging everyone I know to get vaccinated. We do not require customers to wear masks.”
The city of Daytona Beach is also requiring its employees to wear masks indoors and limit face-to-face meetings.
“Encouraging masks is important and it’s needed to stop the spread, but vaccinations are the most important effort,” said Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry.
Volusia County is also requiring its employees to wear masks.
County Councilwoman Barbara Girtman stated, “It is critical that measures be taken. This delta variant is more deadly and more contagious. You can’t compare this strain to the strains of a year ago. Anyone doing that is missing the point.”
She asked: “Who can afford to be hospitalized? Who can afford to miss weeks and months of work?”
Local vaccine events
The city held a three-day vaccination event, which saw 268 people vaccinated over the first two days.
On Wednesday, 201 people were vaccinated at the Midtown Cultural & Educational Center at 955 George W. Engram Blvd.
Unique Baron will be a be a senior at Mainland High next week; she got vaccinated.
Baron told the Daytona Times, “My grandmother has lupus, and she can’t afford to die because I want to be selfish. I went ahead and got it for everyone’s safety. Yes, I am concerned about the virus, especially headed back to school.”
On Tuesday, 167 people were vaccinated at the Dickerson Center at 308 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. Roosevelt Heath was vaccinated there that day, then took his wife to Midtown for the vaccine on Wednesday. Heath said, “I know it is needed. Everyone needs to get vaccinated. We are all concerned about the virus.”
Another event was held at the Schnebly Center at Atlantic Avenue on Thursday.
Those who received vaccines were given a $50 gift card. These events could lead up to $100 in gift cards per vaccination.
The Moderna version of the vaccine was administrated, which requires another dosage within 28 days.
“Engaging in getting people vaccinated is the most critical effort that we can be engaged in. Failure to slow the spread will result in a more pronounced crisis,” stressed Henry.
Source for information
Family Health Source administered the vaccine at those sites.
“The mayor and commission wanted to provide an opportunity for residents in the area by minimizing barriers to them receiving the vaccine. We are here to support that,” commented Laurie As- bury, CEO of Family Health Source.
Health care professionals strongly sup- port vaccinations in fighting COVID-19.
“There is an overload of information and different sources of information on the vaccine, but we take the position of other health professionals that if you have a question or you want answers go to your medical provider or come to us,” emphasized Asbury.
“People don’t always feel comfortable with news reports. You can check the stats on hospitalizations.”
School policy on masks
The Volusia County School district is requiring all adults to wear masks for 30 days or up to Sept. 11.
Dr. Scott Fritz, superintendent, has issued an order that adults must wear masks in schools for 30 days beginning Thursday, Aug. 12.
Meanwhile, masks remain optional for all students.
The school board made no decisions on mask policy during Tuesday’s meeting.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has implemented laws restricting schools from making masks mandatory.
On Monday, the governor warned that superintendents who make masks mandatory could have their pay forfeited. A week earlier, he threatened school funding from districts that make masks mandatory.
