Despite more government help, area residents still have virus concerns.
On Tuesday, the federal government opened a website, www.COVIDtest.gov, that allows people to order up to four free COVID-19 home tests. The tests will be mailed to their homes in seven to 12 days.
The Biden administration will make them available for free next week as well as 400 million N95 masks. Free, non-surgical N95 face masks will be sent to distribution sites nationwide as part of efforts to fight the surging omicron COVID-19 variant.
Ethan Johnson, assistant director of Community Health Services for the Florida Department of Health in Volusia County, says that the recent local surge appears to be declining.
“Hospital admissions and cases rose last week, but they appear to be plateauing. The increase is not nearly at the rate as the previous two weeks. ED [Emergency Departments] and urgent care visits have declined. Most models predict that we either experienced the peak in cases last week or this week,” explained Ethan Johnson.
Florida Department of Health also reported increases in positivity cases in Volusia for the second consecutive week.
Volusia had 7,432 new positive cases, about a 30 percent increase from Jan. 7-13.
A spike from the recent cold weather and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday weekend was not expected.
“It’s unlikely those will impact the case numbers given how highly infectious the omicron variant is and the significant number of cases that have been present in our community. Simply put, the virus is running out of individuals to infect,” commented Johnson.
Health care agencies will continue outreach, education, testing and vaccinations to curb the virus including communities and populations hit the hardest.
“As the surge comes to an end, this will free up resources for DOH-Volusia to be more available for community vaccination and outreach events,” said Johnson.
“We’ve been engaged in this work since the beginning of the pandemic and will continue to be. Additionally, we continue to provide vaccines to homebound individuals,’’ he added.
A parent’s concern
Meanwhile, cases also have risen at Volusia County public schools. Positive cases cited as of Jan. 14 were 843 students and 239 employees.
The Volusia County School District did not respond for comment as of the Times’ deadline.
Area residents with school-aged children weighed in on the current state of the pandemic and their concerns.
Alvin Fields talked about home tests with his family in mind. He has children in elementary, middle and high school.
“I think the home tests are good. It eliminates long waits and waiting for appointments to get tested. You just have to follow the rules, guidelines and procedures to do it properly,” Fields told the Daytona Times.
Fields also has noticed empty shelves at retail and grocery stores like Dollar General Dollar and Walmart.
“A lot of the stuff we need to disinfect and clean is often out of stock. If we don’t have it, how can we clean and keep the virus numbers down,” he asked.
“Stores are running out of supplies; less workers are there, and they are closing because I think they need to do full cleaning. I think they often lack the supplies.”
More virus challenges
Viola Xavier, who has kids in high school, shared her thoughts.
Xavier told the Times, “I am not as concerned about my kids in school. They are older. They know how to wear mask, social distance and sanitize.”
She also deals with the virus daily as owner of Beautiful Beginnings Child Care Center at 348 S. Keech St., which cares for 37 children.
She said, “However, as a childcare provider, it’s harder keeping the younger kids to keep their masks on, social distancing and practice cleanliness.” “Vaccinated people are getting it. We have closed several times due to someone having the virus. It makes business hard. It’s hard on the kids and families too.”
Others are concerned with people getting vaccinated.
“My concern is that a lot of people don’t want to get vaccinated and won’t get vaccinated. We should all have the vaccination,” responded Eric Montgomery.
“I think vaccinations are the best way to contain the virus and get us as close to normal as possible.”
Others just want to see the virus get under control.
“When are they going to get this under wrap?”
asked Rod Anderson.
“It seems that they keep coming up with different variants and keeping America scared every other month. Me and my family are vaccinated. Thank- fully, none of us have gotten the virus. We’re being safe. We’ve been blessed,’’ he added.
