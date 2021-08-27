Monoclonal antibody infusion treatment available at Ormond center

A state-run monoclonal antibody therapy treatment site for patients diagnosed with COVID-19 or considered high risk if infected has opened at the Ormond Beach Senior Center, 351 Andrews St., Ormond Beach.
The location will operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and is able to serve more than 300 patients per day.
Appointments are highly encouraged and can be made at patientportalfl.com. Walk-ups may be accommodated should space allow, but appointments will receive first priority.
The administered antibodies help the immune system recognize and respond effectively to the virus.
According to treatment guidelines, they should be administered as soon as possible after diagnosis.
By providing access to these treatments at these new sites, Governor Ron DeSantis said the state is alleviating demand on hospital resources and further making sure that Floridians have access to all potential treatments that can help them recover from COVID-19.
Monoclonal antibody treatments can be prescribed by health care providers to individuals 12 years of age and older who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 and are at high risk for severe illness and hospitalization.
A standing order in Florida signed by the State Surgeon General allows patients to receive this treatment without a prescription or referral if administered by an eligible health care provider. Such referrals are not required at any of the state-run monoclonal antibody treatment sites and treatments are available at no cost to patients.
DeSantis and the Florida Department of Health continue to encourage Floridians to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
