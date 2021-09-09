More COVID-19 testing sites open in Volusia

Volusia County Government in partnership with the Florida Department of Health in Volusia County and city partners have contracted with private companies to open two testing sites within the county.
Curative, Inc. opened a testing site on Sept. 3 at the Midtown Cultural and Educational Center, 925 George W. Engram Blvd., Daytona Beach.
The mobile site will operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and is able to accommodate up to 600 tests per day. Appointments are recommended and can be made at curative.com or 888-702-9042; walk-ups will be accommodated.
The site will operate as an outdoor, walk-up site. Curative will have trained workers on-site observing and directing patients to complete a self-collected, shallow nasal PCR test. The test is available for symptomatic and asymptomatic people ages one year and older.
Patients can expect results within 48 hours upon receipt at the lab. There is no charge for the test, but patients will be asked for health insurance information. Patients without health insurance will not be turned away. Testing will be offered as long as demand warrants.
Deltona site
Nomi Heath will open a testing site Wednesday, Sept. 8 at Dewey O. Boster Park, 1200 Saxon Blvd., Deltona. The site will operate from noon to 7 p.m. Sept. 8 and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday beginning Thursday, Sept. 9. Appointments are recommended and can be made at http://testing.nomihealth.com/signup/fl; walk-ups will be accommodated.
The site will operate as an outdoor, walk-up site. Nomi Health will have clinical workers on-site to perform a shallow nasal PCR swab or rapid antigen test on patients. The tests are available for symptomatic and asymptomatic people ages one year and older.
Patients can expect results for the PCR test within 24 to 48 hours and results for the rapid antigen test within 20 to 40 minutes. There is no charge for the test, but patients will be asked for health insurance information. Patients without health insurance will not be turned away.
To ensure the safety of testing staff and community members, people should wear a mask while at either testing site.
