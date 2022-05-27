Prepare for a healthy pregnancy

Daytona Beach, FL (32114)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 87F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.