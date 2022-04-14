The Florida Department of Health is hosting a Family Fun Day at its Keech St. Clinic in Daytona Beach on April 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
There will be an expo of various services available in the community, rock painting, scooter giveaways, grocery giveaways, grocery vouchers, arts and crafts, food, music, games, and a play area for kids.
Families also can learn about the Women Infants & Children (WIC) program, get health screenings, immunizations and dental services offered by the Florida Department of Health.
The event complements Volusia County’s Strive to Thrive – Partnering for Prosperity initiative.
The county’s Animal Services division will provide tips on responsible pet ownership with information on low-cost pet services.
Mobile hotspots and other services from Volusia County Library Services will be available.
The county’s Community Assistance division also will provide information on utility and housing assistance, summer programs for children and more.
The event is in line with National Minority Health Month, which takes place in April.
During National Minority Health Month, public health entities across the nation join other organizations to highlight issues impacting diverse communities.
National Minority Health Month raises awareness about health disparities that affect racial and ethnic minority populations and encourage action through health education, early detection, and control of disease complications.
