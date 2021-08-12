Stetson University announced on Wednesday that it is requiring all full-time employees to be fully vaccinated and to register their vaccination with the university by Thursday, Sept. 30.
Exemptions will be allowed for medical conditions or religious beliefs.
Stetson is currently at a tier 2.5 level. Changes in tiers and face coverings were made in late July in response to updated CDC guidance, the high transmission rates for the delta variant, and increases in breakthrough infections.
Face coverings and other safety protocols are required. More information is available at Stetson.edu.
