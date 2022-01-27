On Jan. 27, COVID-19 services at the Volusia County Fairgrounds in DeLand transitioned from on-site testing to the distribution of free at-home COVID test kits.
Reservations aren’t required to receive a test kit. The hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesday, Thursdays and Fridays.
Up to 500 test kits are available each day on a first-come, first-served basis. Each box contains two test kits.
Due to low demand, COVID vaccinations are no longer being provided at the fairgrounds, which the county opened on Jan. 10 in conjunction with Family Health Source, the Volusia County Fair Association and the Florida Department of Health in Volusia County.
The federal government also has opened a website, www.COVIDtest.gov, that allows people to order up to four free COVID-19 home tests. The test kits are being mailed to homes from the United States Post- al Service (USPS).
For information on where to get a COVID vaccine, click on the link be- low for the Florida Department of Health’s online vaccine locator portal: https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/vaccines/vaccine-locator/
