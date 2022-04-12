Youth and adults can participate in Easter Beach Run

Daytona Beach’s annual Easter Beach Run is Saturday, April 16. The race begins at 11 a.m. on the beach behind the Hilton Daytona Beach Oceanfront Resort located at 100 N. Atlantic Ave.
Participants of all ages and fitness levels can enjoy a scenic view while traveling out and back for the 2-mile or 4-mile run/walk. Kids can participate in the 1/4-mile race, 100 and 50-yard dash. There also will be fun for the entire family with sponsors and vendors with treats and plenty of prizes.
The kids’ races start at 10:30 a.m. and the 2-mile/4-mile run/walk starts at 11 a.m.
The registration is $40. Seniors ages 60 and older can register for $35. Youth ages 9 and under are $20.
The Easter Beach Run is professionally chip timed. The top three overall male and overall female, and first, second and third place finishers, for each age group will receive awards. The overall male and female 4-mile finishers will receive commemorative watches courtesy of Tom Cook Jeweler.
This year’s Easter Beach Run sponsors include Academy Sports & Outdoors, Advent Health Daytona Beach, Brown & Brown Insurance, Daytona Auto Mall, Florida Health Care Plans, Walmart, Tom Cook Jeweler and Vystar Credit Union.
Sign up at www.codb.us/EasterBeachRun.
