Getting organized and making the most of your home’s storage space can be a daunting task.
To help keep clutter at bay and streamline organization throughout the house, consider these tips for revamping your closets and designated storage areas from the experts at ClosetMaid.
Determine your goal. Create a plan of attack and sketch out a closet design, accounting just for things you want to keep.
Beat closet blahs. Spruce up your closet with stylish storage accessories like drawers, shelves and sturdy, matching hangers.
Get colorful. Get your closets in tip-top shape with a ClosetMaid ShelfTrack system in white with colorful and patterned fabric bins.
Relieve clutter stress. Keep clutter at bay with functional materials and extras that allow you to make the most of every aspect of the room.
Meet your needs. Inspire and streamline organization throughout the whole house by redirecting clutter and taking advantage of adjustable shelving.
