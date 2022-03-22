Central Florida singer Ginger will perform at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 19, at the Deltona Regional Library located at 2150 Eustace Ave. The free concert is sponsored by the Friends of Deltona Library.
Ginger, who was the opening act for several touring groups, will perform favorites from Patsy Cline, Barbra Streisand, Frank Sinatra, Dolly Parton, Anne Murray and others.
To inquire about volunteering in the bookstore, contact Christy Jefferson at 386-218-4087.
For more information, call the library at 386-789-7207.
