Blacks make history during Daytona 500

Bubba Wallace and John Cohen were among the African Americans who shone at the Feb. 20 race.
During Black History Month, more Black men made NASCAR history during the 64th running of the Daytona 500.
Bubba Wallace placed second in the Feb. 20 race as a driver while John Cohen placed a car in the race as an owner.
William Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. came up just short of the checkered flag at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 20 during the season-opening Daytona 500. Austin Cedric, who cut to the outside off the final corner and inched past the hard-charging Wallace, took the checkered flag.
This was not Wallace’s first time placing second in what’s called the Great American Race. He also finished second in the February 2018 Daytona 500, the first race of his first full-time season with the Richard Petty Motorsports team.
Wallace now competes full time in the NASCAR Cup Series, driving the No. 23 Toyota Camry for 23XI Racing.
List of achievements
Despite crossing the line in second place, Wallace becomes the first Black man to achieve such an accomplishment in the world of NASCAR.
Wendell Scott was one of the first African American drivers in NASCAR and the first Black to win a Cup Series race on Dec. 1, 1963.
Wallace became the second Black driver to win in the Cup Series with his victory at Talladega Superspeedway in the 2021 fall race. He finished runner-up to William Byron for Suno-co Rookie of the Year in 2018, a freshman season that saw Wallace place second in the Daytona 500 and post two other top-10 finishes.
Wallace has six total Camping World Truck Series wins, becoming the first Black since Scott to win a NASCAR race when he won at Martinsville in 2013.
HBCU representation
John Cohen isn’t a driver but he owns the #44 Chevy Camaro driven by Greg Biffle for NY Racing. The #44 came in 36th at the Daytona 500.
Cohen is an alumnus of Grambling State University, where he played for the legendary Eddie Robinson and was on the team that won game no. 400 for Robinson. That win made the Grambling coach the winningest coach of all-time at that moment.
Cohen played linebacker at Grambling State from 1993-97 and has also owned trucking and mortgage companies.
The #44 Chevrolet Camaro is sponsored by Grambling State University and HBCU League Pass Plus and is painted black. The car is adorned with Grambling State logos and GSU gold-colored number and lettering.
The #44 car is the first stock car to represent an historically Black college or university (HBCU) in NASCAR’s 74-year history.
More Black owners
Four Black owners were actively involved with their teams’ fielded cars running in this year’s race, which is considered the series’ biggest event.
It’s the greatest number of Black owners to ever be represented in the Daytona 500. Cars backed by Black celebrity owners Michael Jordan (23XI Racing) and Brad Daugherty (JTG Daugherty) were guaranteed entry thanks to their cup charters.
Teams owned by Black boxing legend Floyd Mayweather (The Money Team Racing) and Cohen (NY Racing) qualified into the 500 as open entrants.
HBCU alum weighs in
Daytona Beach City Manager Deric Feacher was among the HBCU graduates at the Daytona 500. Feacher is a 2000 graduate of Bethune-Cookman University.
“I was extremely excited to see a great representation of an HBCU at the World Center of Racing Daytona Beach, Florida,” Feacher said. “Grambling, I anticipate, will be one of many HBCUs represented as the sport continues to embrace diversity at every level from the administrative offices to the racetrack. During Black History month, NASCAR teams are making a concerted effort to display the very best of our society.”
Willie Earl Sparrow is a 2002 graduate of Florida A&M University. The 46-year-old community advocate and music instructor gave insight on Blacks and NASCAR.
“Once NASCAR realizes that southern Black people stayed away from NASCAR because of their Confederate flag waving fans, they’ll have a new fan base,” Sparrow said. “I loved Bill Elliott and Dale Earnhardt as a kid, but once I saw the culture of NASCAR embracing their racist fan base, it turned me off from the sport.”
More Black representation
This month, Jusan Hamilton became the first Black race director in Daytona 500 history. He’s just the third Daytona 500 race director since 1988, joining David Hoots and Tim Bermann.
“A very proud accomplishment for me, personally,” Hamilton told NASCAR.com. “I’ve always said as I’ve set out on this journey to work in NASCAR and contribute to the sport that I’ve had a passion for since I was a kid, that I’ve wanted to contribute in a positive way. Both in helping lead the sport forward so we’re prepared for the future and reaching new audiences as we move toward that goal of growing the sport.”
Hamilton’s 10-year career in NASCAR racing operations includes becoming the first Black race director in July 2018 at Pocono Raceway. In March 2017, he took the reins for an Xfinity Series race at the Auto Club Speedway.
The Daytona 500 is a 500-mile NASCAR Cup Series season-opener held annually at the Daytona International Speedway. Known as the “Great American Race,” the Daytona 500 is considered to be the most prestigious and important race in NASCAR and has opened the season every February since 1982.
