Mt. Bethel Institutional Baptist Church, Daytona’s oldest Black church, to celebrate its anniversary with a special service.
Daytona Beach’s oldest Black church is celebrating 137 years of existence.
Mt. Bethel Institutional Baptist Church will have a special 137th anniversary celebration service on Sunday, June 26, at 10:30 a.m.
The Rev. John T. Long will be the guest speaker. Following the service, a meal will be served in the church’s dining facility.
“We invite everyone to come out and celebrate with us. We feel great celebrating 137 years. We are celebrating the church withstanding through different adversity throughout our history,” said Mt. Bethel’s pastor, the Rev. Dr. Eugene Hudson.
The church is proud to hold the title of the oldest Black church in Daytona Beach, and proud of its history and heritage.
“Being the oldest Black church signals the legacy of the Black community, which we are trying to sustain. We are proud of our history,” Hudson said.
“We focus on and celebrate Black history every day. Our church also birthed several over Black churches, including Mt. Zion and Shiloh,’’ he also noted, referring to two other predominantly African American Baptist churches in Daytona.
Historically, African American churches have been at the forefront of addressing the issues in its community and advocating for the rights of people, Hudson explained. He believes Black churches, including Mt. Bethel, still must play that role.
“We want to stay on top of the issues that affect the Black community. We play a vital role and must be out front,” he said. “The Black community always got information from the church.”
History of adversity
Mt. Bethel has been operating since 1885 and has been at its current location at 700 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., since 1921. The church is also listed among 18 sites on the city’s Black Heritage Trail.
Mt. Bethel has overcome some recent adversity. In 2016, Hurricane Matthew damaged the roof, which led to leaks, mold and other damage. Now the church has recovered.
“We have bounced back from the devastating storm. We also had to strip the church from top to bottom to get rid of the mold,” Hudson added.
In 1885, a group of people – including newly freed slaves under the leadership of Rev. Joseph Brook Hankerson – recognized the need for Black people to have a place to worship.
On June 22, 1885, Mt. Bethel was constructed on the corner of Fremont Avenue and Church Street (now Marion Street) in the Silver Hill community, the south section of the Black community.
Birthed new churches
Mt. Bethel congregation started several other churches, including New Mt. Zion Baptist Church, which was founded in 1898 and sits on the corner of Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard and Oak Street. This was due to population growth in the Midway community on the north side of town and people were tired of walking to the south side.
After a few years of growth, the need for a larger church prompted members to once again construct another building. The Rev. A.L. James, the second pastor of Mt. Bethel Baptist Church, is credited with erecting Mt. Bethel on the corner of South Street and Church Street (now Marion Street) in Way-cross, the east section of the Black community. This was the location of the second site for Mt. Bethel Baptist.
Years later, Hankerson returned and built the current structure in the Newtown community.
Prominent members
Hankerson also was the first Black person elected to the city commission as an alderman in 1898.
Dr. Howard Thurman, an international theologian and renowned author, attended Mt. Bethel as a child. Thurman mentored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and was one of the most prominent leaders of non-violent protests and civil disobedience.
The church’s historian Eartha Sims-Watson wrote in 2013 on the church’s anniversary that her father, Levi Sims, Sr., and Thurman were boyhood friends who grew up in the church. Their friendship lasted until Thurman’s death in 1981.
The late Yvonne Scarlett-Golden, who was the city’s first Black mayor (2003-2006) and a former city commissioner (1995-2003), was also a longtime member of the church. Other prominent members include:
Andrew Moore, Sr., a city commissioner for Zone 6 (1976-1984).
Moore’s wife, Freddye Moore, was the first Black on the Volusia County Council (1993-1999) and a former city commissioner for Zone 6 (1984-1992).
The Rev. Rudolph “Bunky’’ Matthews was the church’s pastor from 1965-1976. He is a former Zone 6 commissioner (1973-1976) and former Bethune-Cookman head football coach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.