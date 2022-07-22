A camp for basketball and life skills

Vince Carter gives back with academy; reflects upon his life and career
The Vince Carter Youth Basketball Academy was held July 15-17 at the Vince Carter Athletic Center at Mainland High School with 124 kids ages 7 to 7 participating.
The event is in its 24 year and is put on by the retired NBA star, who is now an NBA broadcast analyst.
Carter spent 22 years in the NBA. He is an eight-time All-Star, two-time AllNBA selection, former Rookie of the Year, slam dunk champion, and regarded as one of best dunkers in league history,
The Daytona Beach native starred at Mainland in high school and at the University of North Carolina.
He has hosted the camp since he was first drafted in the NBA back in 1998. He does it through the Embassy of Hope, a non-profit community improvement organization created by Carter.
Guidance and more
The camp, which teaches kids basketball and life skills, returned after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We decided to bring it and do it on a weekend instead of a weekday. It’s our first time in about three years. You have to get in shape for it. My legs are hurting. You’re used to it when you’re doing it every year,” Carter said.
“I didn’t expect this turnout. I expected a small group. We even had some walk-ups. I was in awe. This says a lot about the camp and what we’ve done for the community.” Carter believes camps like his are important in numerous ways for youth.
He expressed, “We are teaching life skills, not just basketball. How to be men and women, which is important. Just being able to give the kids guidance and drop gems on them that can help them excel in life.”
On putting in the work
Carter’s basketball camp attracts both youth and coaches from all over the world including everywhere in the U.S., South America, Africa and Asia.
He also tries to share lessons and knowledge that he learned during his 22-year NBA career with the youngsters.
“Just hard work and dedication. It is easy to say you’re going to be a professional player but don’t put the work in. I played for so long because I put the work in. It was harder in my 40s,’’ he explained.
“ I really had to the work and show that I could still play. I try to teach that to the kids. It frustrates me to see kids expect things to happen without putting the work in. That’s in any sport and profession.’’
“There might not be a kid here that may get an opportunity to play a sport professionally but the knowledge on how to be successful and how to go about reaching their goals is important. Every coach here understands that and what I am doing with this camp. They understand and feel the same about teaching and helping kids,’’ Carter noted.
Analyst and commentator
Nowadays, Carter is enjoying his life after basketball, which also has to do with basketball. He is still in the spotlight and as an NBA analyst and commentator on ESPN.
“I love it. It’s been great. I have been prepping for it. It is something that I was looking forward to during the last 10 years of my career. I was already working playoff games. I knew that is where I was going. ESPN gave me three years and here I am,” Carter said.
Carter also weighed in on one of his former teams, the Orlando Magic and the draft of Paolo Banchero with the top pick in this year’s NBA draft.
“I think that is a great pick and fit for what they have. I think if they can add a few veterans, they could be special,’’ Carter shared.
During his career, Carter also played for the Toronto Raptors, New Jersey (now Brooklyn) Nets, Phoenix Suns, Memphis Grizzlies, Dallas Mavericks, Sacramento Kings and Atlanta Hawks.
Also during the camp, Carter autographed several pieces of sports memorabilia for the youngsters, including jerseys and basketballs.
For more on the Vince Carter Youth Basketball Academy and Embassy of Hope, visit www.vincecarter15.com
