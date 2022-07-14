A celebration for an ‘extraordinary life’

Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune’s statue finally at home in Statuary Hall
On Wednesday, the nation and world watched the unveiling of Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune’s statue at National Statuary Hall in Washington, D.C.
Dr. Bethune was the founder of Bethune-Cookman University (B-CU), a civil rights activist, humanitarian, philanthropist, national leader, political leader and government official.
She is the first African American woman elevated by a state to have a statue in Statuary Hall.
The unveiling ceremony was hosted by Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.
“All of us are in awe of her extraordinary life. She opened doors for so many Americans,” Pelosi said.
It was a proud day for the institution that Dr. Bethune founded.
“Our hearts are rejoicing seeing our founder and namesake take her rightful place here in the center of our democracy,” said Dr. Lawrence Drake, II, B-CU’s interim president. “No one could have predicted this daughter of slaves would create a university, found a powerful political organization, advise presidents and inspire generations. This remarkable statue captures Dr. Bethune’s legacy and history.”
The Bethune-Cookman Concert Chorale performed at Wednesday’s unveiling program.
Dr. Bethune is one of two representatives from Florida honored in Statuary Hall. The other Floridian is John Gorrie, who is credited with creating air conditioning. Dr. Bethune replaced Confederate General Edmund Kirby Smith, whose statue was removed in September 2021.
Lauded far and wide
Elected officials spoke on the importance of Dr. Bethune’s legacy and statue.
“I was born and raised in Florida. I remember my parents telling me about a Black woman who started an institution of higher learning. Dr. Bethune made the impossible possible. She created opportunities for every child,”
said U.S. Rep. Val Demings.
U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz stated, “This is a great day; I am proud. Dr. Bethune was a tough woman who stood up to the Klan. Out of all that she left us, one of the greatest things she left us was her last will and testament.”
U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor, who was instrumental in raising funds for Dr. Bethune’s statue, also spoke on the educator’s importance.
“I am proud that Florida chose her. She devoted her life to service. We lift her up today to help heal a nation that is often divided. She, too, lived during a
time of division. When Blacks couldn’t get an education, she built a school. When they couldn’t go to the hospital, she built one.”
Nancy Lohman, chair of the Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Statuary Fund, also spoke at Wednesday morning’s program.
“’Love thy neighbor’ is a precept that could transform the world. Dr. Bethune changed education. She realized education was the key to social and economic advancement. She continues to inspire all of us.’’
Watch parties held
There were also two events in Daytona to watch the unveiling on Wednesday.
One was at the Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Performing Arts Center on B-CU’s campus.
The Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune National Alumni Association Volusia County chapter also hosted a watch party at the Beaches Entertainment Eatery at 301 E. International Speedway Blvd.
“We alumni are all very proud of this moment and accomplishment. Today, many of us had on black rose T-shirts. We are her children. We are her black roses,” said Patricia Heard, a Bethune-Cookman alum and local businesswoman.
Dr. Bethune’s 11-foot marble statue shows her in cap and gown, with books in one hand and a black rose in the other.
It was created by world-renowned sculptor Nilda Comas in Pietrasanta, Italy. Comas secured the last marble that weighed 11,500 tons out of Michelangelo’s cave in the Alps.
The initial vote in the Florida House of Representatives for the statue of Dr. Bethune was 111-1 back in 2018.
The legislation was first initiated by then-Florida House of Representative Patrick Henry and Florida State Senator Perry Thurston.
The statue was completed and first revealed in Pietrasanta, Italy in July 2021. It arrived in Daytona Beach in October 2021 and was displayed at the News-Journal Center from October to December 2021.
A smaller bronze statue of Bethune will be unveiled in Bethune Plaza at Riverfront Esplanade Park at the corner of Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard and Beach Street on Thursday, Aug. 18 at 9 a.m.
Funds for the statue were raised by the Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Statuary Fund; the Daytona Beach Community Foundation, Inc.; and several community businesses and individual donors.
