Barbecue cookoff brings food and fun to the area
Delton “D.C.’’ Cummings was ecstatic after taking first place at the Midtown Barbeque Cookoff on June 25 at 844 George W. Engram Blvd. in Daytona Beach.
Cummings’ Cruz N Crabs food truck business sells a variety of food, including crabs, conch, wings, fries and barbecue. It was one of several vendors at the event.
“I was excited to take first place. These guys in this competition have some really good food. They can barbecue. The judges were fair. The event was great. It brought the community together. It showed we can come together and have fun without any trouble or need of a police presence,” Cumming said.
Aaron Robinson and 3 Brothers Barbeque took home second place while Daytona native Gus Brown finished in third place.
“We like to cook. We specialize in ribs and barbecue. We wanted to get involved. Events like this bring the community together. It’s was an excellent event,” said Robinson.
Brown echoed, “It was a fair contest. We had a good time. I came in third this go around. I am looking forward to next year to have another good time and another blast.”
The barbecue cookoff was a two-day event that occurred on June 25-26. The contest occurred on the first day.
More to come
It was put together by Coming Together, a non-profit organization that focuses on bringing events to Midtown.
“We did this for the community. We wanted to do something in our community. We wanted to do something diverse for everyone. George Engram Boulevard has diverse traffic,” said Sharon Hawkins, president of Coming Together.
“The event was a success. It was a family event. We want to do events here in Midtown that brings people together. We’ll do another cookoff. We’ll do other events. This is just the beginning.”
Hawkins also said the hope is to do something quarterly.
Residents who came out to the event despite the hot weather.
“I just came out here to get some food. I also wanted to support our community, which is something we should all be doing. We should be supporting our community and especially our small businesses that are at events like this,” said Nate Anderson.
Also, members of the community came out just to hang out, socialize and soak up the atmosphere.
In addition to the cookoff, food vendors sold chicken wings seafood, smoothies and other items. There was also a vendor that sold accessory jewelry.
Those who participated in the cookoff also got to sell their food to patrons.
The event included live music. both R&B and gospel. as well as a deejay.
The other two contestants in the cookoff were Anthony Keener with Greg’s Sea Food and Willie Simmons, another Daytona native who sold barbecue.
