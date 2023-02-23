Breland sings, Haddish waves, Stenhouse wins
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. drove away as the winner of the Daytona 500 on Sunday, Feb. 20, in his No. 47 JTG-Daugherty Chevrolet. His NASCAR team is co-owned by a former Black NBA player, Brad Daugherty. Stenhouse is shown celebrating in the Victory Circle after the race at the Daytona International Speedway. Actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish was the honorary starter at the 65th Daytona 500 and got to wave the green flag to get the race going. The National Anthem was sung by country singer and rapper Breland, 27.
