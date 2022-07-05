Cynthia Slater, president of the Daytona Beach/Volusia County NAACP, places a wreath in memory of Private First Class Albert Samuel Small during a tribute to him on Monday morning in Daytona Beach.
Presented by the Marine Corps League Daytona and sponsored by the City of Daytona Beach, part of the Fourth of July ceremony honored Small who was born in 1905 and served in World War II.
The city’s Fourth of July Veterans Parade paid tribute to veterans and first responders. It featured local military organizations, as well as combat veterans, and the city’s police and fire departments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.