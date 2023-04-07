Returning Youth Initiative opens in Volusia to help young adults have a productive life after incarceration.
The Returning Youth Initiative, Inc. hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a post-incarceration reintegration program in Daytona Beach on March 30 at 435 S. Ridgewood Ave., in partnership with the Daytona Regional Chamber of Commerce.
The non-profit organization, founded by Dr. Surajit Khanna, provides young adults with a pathway to be reintegrated into society, pursuing a new and productive life after being released from incarceration.
The goal is to offer accommodations and provide life skills.
With the recidivism rates in the U.S. being some of the highest in the world, Khanna has made it his mission to reduce recidivism among young adults. This initiative is strategically rolling out to all 50 states and 3,142 counties being done through partnerships with community-based organizations, district attorneys’ offices, law enforcement, municipalities, and the court systems.
“We can’t keep putting so much blame on young adults. We have to give them the chance to flourish,’’ he said.
The Returning Youth Initiative will provide a judgment-free, supportive place to gain life skills, network, attend motivational programs, participate in educational courses, and give back to the community,’’ the program states.
As an attorney, Khanna volunteers his time on post-incarcerated young adults’ issues and acts as the “voice of the voiceless.’’ He said he saw an absence of inside-jail programs that provide rehabilitation prioritized according to individual needs and wanted to make a change.
‘Offering love, hope, meaningful work’
Volusia County Chair Jeff Brower said at the March 30 program, “There’s not a person who hasn’t never needed a second chance” to Dr. Khanna, “You’re offering, love, hope, meaningful work, and a pathway forward to enjoy the American experience, benefits and prosperity.”
Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood implemented a similar juvenile justice assessment center late last year.
Better known as the Volusia Family Resource Center, child experts and professionals work to help children in every aspect. Specialists from the Volusia County school district also have an office inside the Family Resource Center.
Their goal is to keep kids in school or get them back to school. Chitwood aims for local police agencies to have every single minor in custody be taken to this center. People can call the Family Resource Center at 386-254-1512.
More programs
The Florida Department of Juvenile Justice offers probation and prevention programs, detention centers, health services, and residential facilities.
Bridget Orey, a Volusia juvenile probation officer stated, “The department has been implementing more programs to keep children off the streets like intensive probation, as well as seeing them more often to try and keep them on the right path.”
A typical day in secure detention would involve hygiene, meals, school, structured physical and educational activities, and court appearance as scheduled. The average length of stay in secure detention is approximately 13 days.
“The most important thing anyone can provide to anyone else is purpose. Purpose gives meaning, and meaning is the most important drive to human beings. The Returning Youth Initiative gives these young adults a purpose,” stated Ernie Audino, district director for Congressman Michael Waltz.
Khanna also hosts a Friday Talk Show on his Facebook page where he interviews individuals that share his drive and success in assisting post-incarcerated young adults. In addition, he is the author of “Returning Youth Initiative: You Belong.’’
For more information, visit Returningyouth.com or call (844)-375-4266.
