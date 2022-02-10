A salute to Black leaders in Daytona Beach

Dr. Cleo Higgins is among the local residents to be honored with a Black history banner.
Starting Feb. 18, Black History Month banners honoring some of Daytona Beach legends can be seen on International Speedway Boulevard. The banners depict contributions made by 16 African Americans locally and beyond.
An unveiling ceremony is scheduled for noon Friday, Feb. 18, on the corner of International Speedway Boulevard and Lincoln Street.
The Midtown Community Development Corporation (MCDC), a non-profit community improvement organization, and the City of Daytona Beach sponsor the banners and are hosting the event.
“It is vital from a historical stand-point that the contributions of African Americans in Daytona Beach are recognized, which have made our city and surrounding communities better,” said Percy Williamson, chair of MCDC. “We must ensure our young people are aware of these achievements.”
The banners will be displayed on International Speedway Boulevard between Nova Road and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from Feb. 18 to March 18.
This is the second consecutive year of the program in Daytona Beach.
“Daytona has a rich and elaborate African American history. There are several parks and notable landmarks that can be identified with our Heritage Trail. However, there are many other individuals whose roles and contributions deserve recognition,’’ said Daytona Beach Commissioner Paula Reed.
Longtime educator honored
Dr. Cleo Higgins, former Bethune-Cookman University vice president of fiscal affairs, is one of the honorees.
“We are thankful. It’s a long time coming. She has contributed a lot to this community,” said Dr. Higgins’ son, Sean Higgins.
Of the 16 honorees, only Dr. Higgins and Senorita Locklear are still alive. “Black history should always be celebrated. We should honor not just those from the past but also those making history that are living,” Sean Higgins said on behalf of his mom who has been ill.
Dr. Higgins was born on Aug. 25, 1923, in Memphis, Tennessee but grew up in Arkansas and Illinois.
In 1940, she graduated as salutatorian from Du Sable High in Chicago. In 1944, she earned her degree in English from LeMoyne College, Memphis, Tennessee in and a master’s in English from the University of Wisconsin in 1945.
In 1944, she met Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune when she brought the Fessenden Academy girls basketball team to the school.
Dr. Bethune recruited Dr. Higgins to Bethune-Cookman where she spent 29 years of her 43 years in education.
Plenty of accomplishments
During her time at Bethune-Cookman, Dr. Higgins served in a variety of roles. She was an English professor and English Department chair (1946-48), Humanities chair (1948-1956), acting Humanities chair (1970-1973), Humanities chair again from 1970-1976, acting Academic dean (1976-1977) and vice president of Fiscal Affairs (1978-1986). She retired from the school in 1988.
In 1947, then President Richard V. Moore called on Dr. Higgins to create the Bethune-Cookman’s seal.
Her accomplishments include starting Bethune-Cookman’s Drama department and the newspaper, The Clarion.
Dr. Higgins lived in Palatka from 1956-1970. There, she and her husband, Dr. William Higgins Jr., helped to integrate the Putnam County School system. She also taught English and Humanities (1964-1970) at what is now St. John’s State River College and taught at the University of Florida.
The 16 Daytona Beach banner honorees are:
Dr. Oswald P. Bronson (July 19, 1927- Feb.17, 2019): Bethune-Cookman graduate and its fourth president; president of Edward Waters College, president of the Interdenominational Theological Center.
John H. Dickerson (Nov. 13 1938-June 28, 1980): Principal at Campbell Senior High and Campbell Elementary; community activist; and a member of the Westside Business and Professional Association
George W. Engram Sr. (Feb. 6, 1913- Nov. 25, 1998): First Black Master Electrician in Daytona; helped to organize Bethune Beach in New Smyrna; and created its first Black business incubator; was a 1996 Olympic torch bearer
Theodore Roosevelt “Chief” Faircloth (March 5, 1912-Nov. 23, 1989): World War II veteran, athlete, coach, educator, and community leader
Rabie J. Gainous Jr. (Feb. 11, 1919- Nov. 21, 2001): Owner of R. J. Gainous Funeral Home, community leader, Bethune-Cookman educator
Thaddeus S. Gooden and John Tolliver: The only two Black persons of the 26 who voted for the incorporation of Daytona Beach
Dufferin Harris (Jan. 25, 1893-Jan. 11, 1977): Community activist and the first Black journalist at the Daytona News-Journal
Joseph Harris (March 8, 1877-July 10, 1960): Civil rights activist, community leader, entrepreneur, politician. Joe Harris Park (also known as Harlem Park) bears his name.)
Edward H. “Creamy” Hayes Jr. (Aug. 18, 1935-Feb. 20, 2019): Educator, Daytona Beach commissioner, Midtown Community Development Corporation member
Dr. Charles M. Hendricks (Feb. 12, 1923-Feb. 15, 2017): Halifax Medical Center Senior Chief Physician, Obstetrics and Gynecology Services
Dr. Cleo S. Higgins (Born Aug. 25, 1923): Longtime Bethune-Cookman educator; designed the school seal
Senorita Locklear (Born Sept. 9, 1926): Secretary for Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune and three Bethune-Cookman presidents
Rev. Rudolph Gonzalez “Bunky” Matthews (Aug. 14, 1915-Sept. 28, 1976): World War II veteran, head basketball, football coach and athletic director at Bethune-Cookman, pastor Mt. Bethel Baptist Church
Turie T. Small (Nov. 13, 1938-June 20, 1980): Principal at Campbell Senior and Elementary schools, community activist, entrepreneur and founding member of the Westside Business and Professional Association
George Thayer (Dec. 35, 1901-Jan. 15, 1996): Businessman; operated George’s Place. Founding member of the Westside Business and Professional Association; lifelong NAACP member
