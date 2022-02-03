A salute to West Volusia’s Black leaders

DeLand banner program again recognizes a diverse group during Black History Month.
Black History Month in DeLand kicked off with historical banners honoring those who have made an impact in the area.
The banners will be displayed all month on Woodland Boulevard from Howry Avenue to Ohio Avenue.
Greater Union Life Center (GULC), a church organization, spearheads the program. This is the fourth consecutive year of the program that honors 16 people each year.
“It has gone quite well over the years. It’s given us the opportunity to honor some pristine heroes in DeLand’s history. We’ve been able to capture that with 16 individuals each year,” said Mario Davis, executive director of the Greater Union Life Center.
“Our banner program not only focuses on people from the past but those who are doing great things and making contributions to the community now,’’ he noted.
This year’s honorees include a couple, community advocates Deacon Charlie and Mother Pauline Wyche.
The honorees
This year’s honorees include former longtime West NAACP President Michael “Mike’’ Williams; and Alzada Fowler, the first Black educator to teach at a previously all-white school in Volusia County.
The honorees are humbled.
“I just do the work that needs to be done,” said Mike Williams. “I have the mental equipment, background and experience to get it done. I’m thankful.”
Fowler also was the first Black woman to teach at what was then Lake Helen Public School in Lake Helen. It was one of the first schools in the county to integrate.
She was surprised to learn she had been chosen for the banner program.
“I was surprised when I found out about it. I think it is a good thing. It’s a special feeling to be honored.”
On celebrating Black history
The honorees also weighed in the importance of celebrating Black history.
“African American history needs to be remembered and celebrated at all times not just one month out the year,” stressed Fowler. “There have been too many struggles that the Black community has encountered throughout history. Black history matters just like Black lives matter.”
Williams agreed. “We ought to celebrate it all year but having it is good because many kids wouldn’t know who they are.”
Diverse backgrounds
Davis noted the diversity of the honoree’s backgrounds.
“This year’s group is an interesting group. We’re excited about this group. We’ve been able to diversify a lot of things with the categories and types of honorees,” expressed Davis.
The program also stresses not just honoring national but local heroes.
“We wanted to make sure that we capture individuals who have done large-scale incredible things but also those who have done things not as big but directly impacts the community,” emphasized Davis.
“When we started the program, we thought about the people who are nationally recognizable, but we also took the opportunity to showcase everyday local people.”
DeLand’s list of Black History Month historical banner honorees are:
- Alzada Fowler, first Black educator at a white school in Volusia County
- Pastor Troy A. Bradley, Sr., community leader, pastor, retired school board member
- Mitzi Caine, community advocate
- Dr. Terry Blanks, dentist
- Joe Chisholm, community advocate, organized youth baseball league
- Shirley Ellison, 4-H coordinator, community advocate
- Vivian Davenport, community advocate
- Rev. Angela Dallas-Johnson, first Black female funeral home director in DeLand
- Michael “Mike” Williams, former NAACP president, community advocate
- Demetris Pressley, community leader, former public works director
- Mamie Oatis, principal, homeless liaison, community advocate
- Ralph “R.J.” Simpson, youth advocate, community advocate
- Ted Small, community advocate, Harvard graduate
- Deacon Charlie and Mother Pauline Wyche, community advocates
- Stanley Jenkins, first Black firefighter in DeLand, drafted by NFL Philadelphia Eagles
- Lavon Williams, first Black firefighter
