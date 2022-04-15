AAUW program to focus on human trafficking

AAUW Flagler welcomes Sarah Symons, author, founder, and executive director of Her Future Coalition on Saturday, April 23 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center. Her speech, at AAUW’s Author’s Tea, will focus on human trafficking.
Symons started Her Future Coalition with her husband, John Berger, in 2005 and has educated, sheltered, trained. employed, and provided mental health support to thousands of survivors and vulnerable girls.
Symons Berger started the organization with their own money and the contributions of a few concerned friends.
She will be discussing her most recent book, “Standing in the Way: From Trafficking Victim to Human Rights Activist,’’ which was written with former trafficking victim Anjali Tamang.
Tamang is now working to combat trafficking and protect the next generation of girls in her community.
The book sensitively portrays the difficult life of a young girl in a brothel. It is suitable for readers 15 and up.
“Standing in the Way’’ describes the innovative counseling and the care that Tamang received after being rescued.
Before starting Her Future Coalition, Symons toured the country as a singer-songwriter and keyboardist, and recorded songs for television, as a solo artist and with the acoustic duo The Syrens.
Tickets are $25 per person or $180 for a reserved table of eight.
Buy your ticket online at https://aauw-flagler-branch.square.site or email AAUWFlagler1984@gmail.com for other purchase options. Books may be purchased at the event.
