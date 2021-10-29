Add meaning to Halloween and support a good cause

As the world faces multiple crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic, families may have to adjust traditional trickor-treating plans again this year. However, there are still ways to help make a difference and celebrate Halloween virtually.
One way to add more meaning to Halloween is to Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF, the United Nations Children’s Fund. Celebrating more than 70 years of fundraising, this annual tradition is America’s longest running youth engagement campaign and has raised more than $180 million to help support children’s health care, education, nutrition, safe water, emergency relief and more.
Last year, the beloved program was launched as a virtual experience in an effort to celebrate Halloween responsibly while social distancing. This Halloween, it is evolving into a fully digital experience. Getting involved virtually can prove just as rewarding.
Funds raised will help support lifesaving work to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to communities, health care workers and families around the world that need them most.
As the largest purchaser of vaccines each year, UNICEF is helping lead procurement and distribution in the largest and fastest immunization effort of its kind, and you can be a part of that effort by aiding the organization in raising lifesaving funds and safely celebrating Halloween.
To learn more and get involved, visit trickortreatforunicef.org/join.
