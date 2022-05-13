The Port Orange Regional Library, 1005 City Center Circle, will offer free programs in June to help adults learn new skills and make new friends.
- Trivia night: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 1. Join staff and patrons for an ocean-themed trivia challenge.
- Prepare for hurricane season: 10 a.m. Thursday, June 2. WESH-TV Chief Meteorologist Tony Mainolfi will discuss the 2022 hurricane season and the science of weather forecasting.
- Word Weavers: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 4. Learn about the writing process from authors Victoria Buck and Dan Walsh. Word Weavers is an international organization of Christian writers.
- Music of Jimmy Buffett: 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 7. Enjoy “Margaritaville” and other tropical tunes with Kip Sweeney, a founding member of the band Come Monday: A Tribute to Jimmy Buffett.
- Paint-errific: 2 p.m. Friday, June 10; and 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 11. Create an ocean themed painting during one of two identical classes. Registration is required; call 386-322-5152, option 4.
- Book club: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 15. Join library staff and other book lovers for a lively discussion of Isabel Allende’s “A Long Petal of the Sea,” which takes readers on a journey from Spain to Chile following the Spanish Civil War.
- Insomnia: 11 a.m. Friday, June 17. Kimberly Jenkins Boehm, a functional diagnostic nutrition practitioner, will explain how diet, rest, exercise, stress reduction and supplements can help maintain optimal sleep. She will also address the roles of sleep hygiene, hormones, melatonin and cortisol. Reservations are requested.
- Genealogy interest group: 9:30 a.m. Friday, June 24. Amateur genealogists can work with other family historians in a small group setting. Bring your laptop or device, or call 386-322-5152, option 4, to reserve a library laptop.
- Protecting the Florida manatee: 2 p.m. Friday, June 24. Debbie Wright, Volusia County’s manatee protection program manager, will discuss the history and biology of Florida manatees and explain the threats these gentle giants face. Participants will get an up-close look at manatee bones and learn what various organizations are doing to preserve these marine mammals and their environment.
- Ask a master gardener: 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 21. Master gardeners from the University of Florida/ Volusia County Extension will share gardening tips and answer questions. Residents can bring their plants for a free checkup.
