Volusia County’s Community Assistance Division will conduct a public meeting in which community members will elect a person to represent low-income people in the Orange City and Deltona area on the Human Services Advisory Board.
The meeting will consist of an overview of human services, roles and responsibilities of an advisory board member, and the election. An alternate may also be elected to serve in the absence of the elected person if enough interest is warranted at the meeting.
The meeting will begin at 4:30 p.m. Monday, March 14, at the Deltona Regional Library, 2150 Eustace Ave., Deltona.
The advisory board provides guidance to assist the Volusia County Council in developing Community Services Block Grant program goals and objectives, identifying community needs, and evaluating program effectiveness.
For more information, contact Human Services Manager Clayton Jackson at 386-736-5956 or cjackson@volusia.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.