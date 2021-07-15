Affordable housing summit set for Aug. 27

The Volusia County Council will host an affordable housing summit from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at the Ocean Center, 101 N. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach.
After an informational morning session, attendees will split into breakout groups that will focus on different topics concerning affordable housing.
The public is invited to attend, participate and provide comments. Lunch will be provided. Registration is available at https://volusiacountyaffordablehousingsummit.eventbrite.com.
Because of the high level of interest in this event, each organization is asked to limit attendance to two persons. If they wish to include additional persons, they may contact Sarah Presley at spresley@volusia.org or 386-943-7029 and ask to be placed on the waiting list.
The summit is part of Volusia County’s affordable housing initiative, which is being conducted in three phases: live webinars from noon to 1:30 p.m. every Friday in July, the summit, and the formation of community work groups that will create an action plan by December.
To learn more and to register for the weekly webinars, visit www.volusia.org/affordable-housing-summit.
Videos of the webinars and summit will be posted on the summit website.
Current sponsors are AdventHealth, ICI Homes, Cobb Cole Attorneys at Law and Intracoastal Bank. Additional sponsorships are available.
