THE RETURN OF AN ICON
The giant gallery of patrons following five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods applauds as he walks down the first fairway after teeing off to begin his practice round for the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on Monday in Augusta, Georgia. See a commentary on page 5 about his return after the car accident that could have killed him.
