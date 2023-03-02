Allen Chapel A.M.E. Church will celebrate its 113th anniversary on March 12.
The church, located at 580 George W. Engram Blvd., Daytona Beach, chose the theme “Commemorating the Past, Inspiring the Future.”
Allen Chapel was organized on March 8, 1910, under the first pastor, J.W. Allen, for whom the church was named.
The first church building was erected on 1914 on Second Avenue, now known as Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard and McLeod Street.
In 1993, the congregation relocated to the current church building on Cypress Street, now known as George W. Engram Boulevard.
The church will kick off its anniversary celebration with a fish fry that is open to the public starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 10, in the church parking lot.
The Rev. Darius J. Jeffries, pastor of New Hope Baptist Church in Orlando, will be the guest preacher for the worship service at 10 a.m. on Sunday, March 12. He is a native of Canton, Ohio and earned his degree in ministry from Christ’s College located in Cocoa.
His ministry has included pastoring churches in Pennsylvania, Florida, and Louisiana.
The anniversary committee co-chairs are Dr. Emmanuel Swift and Jennifer Dietz. The Rev. Nathan Mugala is the church’s pastor.
For more information, contact the church Monday through Thursday at 386-255-1195.
