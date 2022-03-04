Allen Chapel A.M.E. Church in Daytona Beach will celebrate its 112th anniversary on March 13 at 10 a.m.
The church, located at 580 George W. Engram Blvd., chose the theme “We’re Still Here Standing United.”
According to co-chairs of the anniversary committee, Barbara Dove-Mitchell and Earl McCrary Jr., the theme was selected because throughout the years the church has endured challenging times including the recent pandemic.
Safety protocols were put in place and the congregation didn’t meet in person. Using other platforms for worship service such as YouTube, drive-in to the parking lot, and live streaming, “we still remained united,’’ the cochairs said.
The Rev. Darius J. Jeffries is the guest preacher for the service. He is a native of Canton, Ohio and earned his degree in ministry from Christ’s College in Cocoa.
His ministry has included pastoring churches in Pennsylvania, Florida and Louisiana. Currently, he pastors the New Hope Baptist Church in Orlando.
About the church
The Allen Chapel AME Church was organized on March 8, 1910, under the first pastor, J. W. Allen, for whom the church was named.
The first church building was erected on 1914 on Second Avenue, now known as Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard and McLeod Street. In 1993, the congregation relocated into the current church building on Cypress Street, now known as George W. Engram Boulevard.
Rev. Dr. Nathan M. Mugala is the current pastor of Allen Chapel A.M.E. Church.
