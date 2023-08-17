The Bethune-Cookman University Concert Chorale performed on Aug. 13 at the Men’s Day Celebration at Allen Chapel A.M.E. Church in Daytona Beach. Along with selections from the chorale, the 10 a.m. service included a sermon by Rev. Darias G. Bowers of New Bethel A.M.E. Church in Hialeah. The theme was “Men of God Standing Firm in Faith.’’ B-CU’s football team and coaching staff also were in attendance. Rev. Nathan Mugala is the pastor of Allen Chapel, located at 580 George Engram Blvd.
Allen Chapel showcases B-CU students during Men’s Day Celebration
