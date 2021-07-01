B-CU gets federal help to settle dorm debt
Some long-awaited and welcome news came from Bethune-Cookman University (B-CU) on Tuesday.
The HBCU, which stands for historically Black colleges and universities, has announced that it is moving forward to resolve its multimillion-dollar dorm debt.
The school secured a $108 million federal loan from the U.S. Department of Education’s HBCU Capital Financing pro- gram to restructure the deal for the dorm.
“Ending this deal marks the dawn of a new beginning for B- CU, giving the entire university community and its stakeholders confidence in the future, which now burns very bright,” said B-CU Board Chair Belvin Perry.
About the deal
The original deal for the 1,200-room residence hall, which opened in 2016, was a big factor in the school’s debt in recent years, including its junk bond status.
The original construction price ballooned from $60 to $85 million, and then to a $300 million long-term obligation on the lease following construction cost overruns. It also resulted in lawsuits, and tuition and fee increases for students.
In 2018, Bethune-Cookman was $25 million in debt. That debt was reported to be down to $8 million by March 2020.
Heralding great news
Alumni across the nation welcomed the news for their beloved institution.
“I am encouraged, having been a member of the board who opposed the deal originally. This is a bright horizon after a tumultuous journey for B-CU,” commented B-CU National Alumni President Johnny McCray, Jr.
“This gives us some breathing room financially and an opportunity to move forward,” McCray added. “We won’t be paying as much interest as the original terms which was basically trapping the school.”
The news also provides a welcomed relief for local alumni.
“This is tremendous news and one of the best things to happen this year.
This is going to allow the university to strengthen its financial footing,” Percy Williamson said. “It will relieve a lot of pressure on the university. I am elated that the university was able to get this done. It was hanging over our heads for years.”
The funds from the HBCU Capital Financing pro- gram will also support renovations and improvements for other campus facilities.
Ends ‘terrible ordeal’
The loan should also have a positive impact on the university’s bond rating, which was upgraded last December due in part to a $15.7 million bond investment in the school by the Florida Higher Educational Facilities Financing Authority.
“The strategic thought process and actual execution completed by this team of university executives are nothing short of remarkable,” said B-CU Interim President Hiram Powell. “This ends what has been a terrible ordeal and repositions B-CU on a new and positive path for everyone.”
Bethune-Cookman was on probation for two years with the Southern Association of Schools and Colleges (SACS). The accrediting organization restored the institution’s full accreditation in September.
The state of Florida pledged $17 million in funds to help B-CU earlier this year. It is a $13 million increase than previous funds. These funds will cover gap funding, which is costs students occur outside of tuition, room and board.
Positions to fill
B-CU is also looking for a new president. Dr. E. LaBrent Chrite officially left the school on June 30 to become president of Bentley University, a renowned business school located in Waltham, Massachusetts. Chrite joined B-CU in July 2019.
The school is also looking for someone to run its athletic department. Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Lynn Thompson officially retired on June 30.
In athletics, the Wildcats officially move from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) to the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) on July 1. The move will reduce travel for many of its sports programs.
A 2015 United Negro College Fund (UNCF) economic study puts Bethune-Cookman’s economic impact on Daytona Beach and the surrounding region at $136 million, while a 2002 University of Central Florida study put it at $251 million.
