Festival continues to educate and inspire
The 12th annual F.R.E.S.H. Book Festival in Daytona Beach concluded with authors and book lovers inspired and ready for the next one.
The event included a community film festival at the Captain Willie Miller Instructional Center on the campus of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University on Feb. 23, followed by a book festival at the Julia and Charles W. Cherry Cultural & Educational Center on Feb. 24 and 25.
F.R.E.S.H. stands for the genres of fiction, romance, exotica, spiritual and health. In recent years the genres of children’s books, murder mysteries, history, relationships, memoirs and more have been added.
The book festival hosted over 50 authors in person and on a big screen projector, live streaming interviews with writers from around the world.
The event has grown and become a mainstay in the community.
“The workshops and film festival were both great. The poetry slam was amazing, said Donna Gray-Banks, CEO and founder of the F.R.E.S.H. Book Festival. “We started with 10 authors at the beginning and now we have almost 60.”
The book festival is comprised of two days of workshops, interviews, speeches, dinners and awards.
Some renowned authors at the event were: Stevin “Hedake” Smith; Curtis Bunn, CEO Black Book Festival of Atlanta; David Simon, CEO National Black Book Festival UK; Janis Kearney-CEO, WOW Publishing; Elizabeth Randall, paranormal and ghost story writer; W.C. Filmore, Daytona Beach mystery writer and Rekia Beverly, author of the “Mrs. Ashbury’’ series and a longtime Volusia teacher.
Networking for authors
Local authors like Filmore weighed in on the importance of the event.
“This is my first time at this event. Book festivals like this give us an opportunity to go face-to-face with the community. If a young person sees what you’re doing, you can motivate and inspire them,” Filmore told the Daytona Times. “This event is diverse with so many genres.
It shows inclusion and the outreach stretches far and wide.” Authors who came from far away also weighed in on the book festival’s impact.
Everette Witherspoon is author of “From Minor Setback to Major Comeback,” which details his journey from being the youngest elected official on the county commission in Forsyth County in North Carolina. He is from Wilmington, North Carolina.
“These book festivals are important because readers are leaders and leaders are readers. Any time you can encourage Black people to read or when you are promoting literacy and writing, it is a powerful thing. We always talk about White privilege, but the original White privilege was being able to read,” Witherspoon said.
Mike Sanders came from Charlotte, North Carolina to promote his urban novel “Dead Center.”
Sanders said, “You don’t see a lot of Black authors and filmmakers in one place like right here. It is good to network with others no matter your skill or talent, whether you write, speak, sing, play music, etc. Events like this are good for networking and meeting others who may be doing what you’re trying to do.”
Tribute to Murphy
The book festival included readings by authors, author meet-and-greet sessions, information on how to write a book, and a session on ghostwriting. Residents like Harry Manios and Debora Crane, both of Daytona Beach Shores, say they enjoyed the event.
“We had a friend who is an author here; her book is about her late husband; I got to know him. I am surprised there aren’t many more people here. There is a lot of good knowledge here,” Manios said.
In addition, a “Kaleidoscope of Poetry” was held at the Cherry Center on Feb. 24, and an after-party poetry slam was featured at the Midtown Café on Feb. 25.
On Feb. 25, the late Anthony Murphy, who was a longtime City of Daytona Beach Parks and Recreation employee, was honored for his work in the community. His wife, Tangee, accepted an award on his behalf while other family members looked on.
“We were pretty emotional,” added Gray-Banks about the presentation honoring Anthony Murphy.
