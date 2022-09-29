Anthony Ray Murphy, a longtime respected member of the city of Daytona Beach’s Leisure Services Department, has died at age 63.
Murphy died on Sept. 21 at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville.
Most recently, he was a recreation coordinator/facility manager for the city. He had been a city of Daytona Beach employee since 2007.
His duties included over-seeing and running the daily operations of the Midtown Cultural & Educational Center. He also ran the concession stand operations at Daytona Stadium.
Murphy also retired from a 20-year career with the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice.
Funeral services are set for Saturday, Oct. 8. at 11 a.m. at Allen Chapel A.M.E. Church, 580 George W. Engram Blvd., Daytona Beach.
R.J. Gainous Funeral Home, 804 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd., Daytona Beach, is in charge of arrangements.
A viewing is scheduled at Gainous Funeral Home on Oct. 7 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
To say that Murphy impacted the lives of those he came across is an understatement.
Family reflections
His family thanks everyone for their prayers and support.
His son, Trenton Friar told the Daytona Times, “It’s hard to say what will be missed most about him. He is an epitome of what it meant to be a father. He cared for my grandmother (his mother) before she passed.”
“Since his death, we’ve heard from people who he grew up with, down to my childhood friends, who he was also like a father to. Many were fatherless.”
Anthony Murphy’s daughter, Trinity Murphy, also reflected upon her father’s influence on her life.
“He taught me what love was like from a man. He raised me to be independent and provide for myself where I wouldn’t have to depend upon anyone,’’ she said.
“I love him very much. He was always supportive, loving and caring. He was the best dad anyone could ask for.”
‘He is irreplaceable’
Those who worked with him also misses him. “Anthony Murphy was meek, humble, and always a gentleman with an infectious smile. He will be sadly missed by all his family, friends and co-workers,” said Keith Willis, Daytona Beach Leisure Services director.
Margie Manley worked with Murphy directly with the city of Daytona Beach.
Manley stated, “Words just can’t describe what type of person, friend, boss or co-worker he was. He was one of a kind. He is irreplaceable. He will truly be missed.”
Friar tries best to describe the type of man his father was.
He noted, “He was honest, fair, patient and always willing to pour into you. No topic was too dull or too large for him to converse with you. Everyone says that about him.”
Humble beginnings
Murphy was born on Feb. 9, 1959 in Daytona Beach.
As a child, he attended Bonner Elementary and Holly Hill Junior High.
Murphy came from humble beginnings, growing up in the Pine Haven Housing Development, which was historically one of the roughest and toughest neighborhoods in the city.
“Dad often talked about the original Pine Haven and that it was rough. My uncles also talk about it. We talk about how Pops came from those beginnings but never let it define him,” Friar recalled.
“He always saw the bigger picture, wanted to excel and not be a statistic. He did that. He saw his kids graduate from college and start families. He got to see his boys get out on their own. He saw everything he destined for us.”
Murphy was a graduate of Seabreeze High School’s Class of 1977. He received an Associate’s degree in business administration from Daytona State College in 2020.
In addition, he took psychology courses at Florida State University. Murphy had planned on pursuing a degree in psychology there, according to his son.
Variety of interests
During his time between careers with the city and juvenile justice, Murphy was an entrepreneur working as an entertainment promoter and selling merchandise such as cultural clothing and artifacts.
Murphy enjoyed reading, learning new things, working out, music, sports, politics and history.
“Since we were kids, he loved playing ball with us. Basketball and football. He loved football and basketball. He loved watching those sports. He played with us and he played them growing up and in high school,” added Friar.
“Dad also loved politics and history. He loved music. His favorite bands were Earth Wind & Fire and Frankie Beverly and Maze. He loved spending time with family and his grand kids.”
Murphy is survived by his wife, Tangee; sons, Trevon and Trenton Friar; daughter, Trinity; grandson, Trace; granddaughter, Tyla; brothers, Johnny Murphy, Jr., Dennis Murphy and Robert Cooper; and sisters, Brenda Murphy and Shirley Murphy.
