Residents interested in planning, coordinating, monitoring and evaluating children, family and community service programs are encouraged to apply for membership on Volusia County’s Children and Families Advisory Board.
The board has two openings for county residents who are interested in promoting healthy children and developing strong families, which contribute to their communities.
Members will be selected by the Volusia County Council. Applications are available at www.volusia.org/advisory.
For more information, contact Anslee Holland at aholland@volusia.org or 386- 736-5955, ext. 12908.
