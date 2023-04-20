The Volusia County Community Assistance Division is now accepting contingency grant applications for the fiscal year 2023-24. It is anticipated that $79,567 will be available through the Children and Families Advisory Board for unique public services.
Programs that serve children and the community in Volusia County and do not fit within the following categories are eligible to apply:
- Services for persons with disabilities
- Services for seniors
- Youth development services (kindergarten through high school graduation)
- Basic needs
- Family support and services
First-time applicants currently not receiving contingency funding must request training by Friday, April 21. For a copy of the application, visit http://bit.ly/43tKwt6.
For more information or to schedule a new agency training, contact Jessi Smith at jjsmith@ volusia.org or 386-736-5955, ext. 12229. Applications will be accepted until 2 p.m. Friday, May 5. Late applications will not be accepted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.