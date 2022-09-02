The Arc of Volusia will host its annual Charity Golf Tournament on Sept. 10 at The Club at Venetian Bay in New Smyrna Beach.
As one of the largest providers of community-based care in Florida, the tournament is set to raise money for an expansion of the Adult Day Training and Employment Services programs that support adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD).
According to Arc of Volusia, more than 22,500 Floridians with intellectual and developmental disabilities are stuck on a waitlist, hoping to one day receive critical, life-changing services.
“The Arc of Volusia hopes that with increased outreach efforts and improved infrastructure, they can provide care for more adults with I/ DD, reducing the number of people on the waitlist and improving the quality of life for thousands of Floridians, their families and caregivers,” Arc Development Coordinator Rhiannon Bowen said in a statement.
Participants can play in the tournament or donate online at arcvolusia.org. Sponsorship packages are also available.
