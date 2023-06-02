Artists to focus on ‘Forums for Storytelling’ at New Smyrna Beach arts center

The Atlantic Center for the Arts will host “Forums for Storytelling’’ during its residency program June 25-July 15.
Featured will be mentoring artists Helina Metaferia, interdisciplinary artist ; Alteronce Gumby, visual artist ; Larry Ossei-Mensah, writer/curator; and 18 associate artists from across the United States.
The three-week residency will feature dedicated time with each mentor and group sessions organized for the collective to build comradery, learn, and listen to each other.
The residency will include free public events featuring the artists.
Helina Metaferia
She links personal histories of Black womanhood with larger legacies of social justice through collage, photography, and video.
“I was attracted to research and collage because of the healing it has done for my own grieving legacies, but also for its ability to cure social diseases like racism, sexism, classism, and patriarchy,” Metaferia said in an interview in Artsy.
Alteronce Gumby
The visual artist “subverts traditional understandings of light and color in order to establish his relationship to the universe, his body in the cosmos and the world he cannot see, and the instinctive gesture of mapping one’s presence in relation to the stars.
Gumby investigates the energy of chromatic perception through its universal origins — the cosmos and geology — relating astrological mapping, the geological formation of the earth, and the power of gemstones, to the process of abstract painting.” - XIBT Contemporary Art Magazine
Larry Ossei-Mensah
He said, “I’ve always been committed to working in a manner that is culturally responsive to our times and utilizes contemporary art as a tool to heighten our awareness and understanding not only about the world around us but also ourselves.”
The Atlantic Center for the Arts’ Artists-in-Residence program is sponsored, in part, through the support of The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts; the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture; the Florida Council on Arts and Culture; National Endowment for the Arts; Pabst Steinmetz Foundation; TD Charitable Foundation; Volusia County; and Legacy Campaign donors.
It is located at 1414 Art Center Ave., New Smyrna Beach.
Learn more about the program at https://atlanticcenterforthearts.org.
