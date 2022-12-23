Association honors local and national entrepreneurs

The African American Entrepreneurs Association, Inc. (AAEA) hosted its fifth annual Entrepreneurs of the Year Awards at the McGee Room inside the Daytona International Airport on Dec. 13.
Honored were entrepreneurs in Volusia and Flagler counties. AAEA also recognized some entrepreneurs, business and financial leaders outside of Florida.
Cynthia Slater, president of the Daytona Beach/Volusia County NAACP, was the emcee. She and AAEA founder and CEO Leslie Giscombe shared the inspiring and positive community impact of 12 local businesses from the Volusia/Flagler community.
The Daytona Beach and DeLand honorees were Mary Ellen, executive director of the African American Museum of the Arts in DeLand; Dr. Chester Wilson of CW Consulting Firm; Dr. Sherryl D. Weems, Associated Vice President, Daytona State College; Kim Moten and Ophelia Robinson of Fifi’s Beauty Salon and Day Spa; photojournalist Duane Fernandez, Hardnotts Photography; Dr. Aneesa N. Farris, Helping Hands Family Chiropractic; and James and LaToya Carey of Kenneth Grant Inzpirations.
Giscombe highlighted the Flagler-based businesses: Dr. Bish Mahadeo of A Plus Pharmacy; Betsy A Jimenez, Betsy’s Notary Services; Jimmie and Kiona Gordon; Crab Shack 386; TCC Cleaners and Valet owners James and Beth Smith; and Dr. Vernon Gordon, Coast Dental & Orthodontics.
Guests at the event included Daytona Beach Commissioner Paul Reed, former Volusia County Councilwoman Barbara Girtman, Palm Coast Councilwoman Cathy Heighter, Small Business Administration Deputy District Director Jonel Hein, Cyrus Callum and Helga van Eckert of Volusia County Economics, CareerSource Flagler Volusia CEO and President Robin King; and Daytona Tortugas General Manager Jim Jaworski.
“Tonight is about the entrepreneurs reaching out into their communities and making a difference, and it is a blessing to be able to bring honor to them and recognize them,” Giscombe said.
AAEA Regional Director Julia Kline-Fuentes of Alabama was present and recognized national honorees in the minority entrepreneurial realm.
They included Reginald and Hennither Gant (Maryland), Career Image Solutions; Dr. Constance Craig-Mason (Pennsylvania), a financial expert; Dr. Cassandra Bradford (Texas) with Genesis Preferred Solutions; and Rodney Smith Jr. (Alabama) of Raising Men Lawn Care Inc.
Kline-Fuentes noted that there are plans in place for several AAEA chapters throughout the United States to further the association’s mission – to develop and create economic development through entrepreneurship within the underserved African American and minority communities through education, mentoring, workshops, group economics and microfinancing opportunities.
One of AAEA’s most impactful programs was the newly launched aaeaBusinessRelief.com and associated grants for small businesses impacted by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole.
The Volusia Tribe Pregnancy Clinic Corporation was one of Volusia’s critical community services that had been damaged and had qualified for the AAEA Business Relief Funding grant program.
Helping care for the underserved Volusia’s wellness was a well-received impact point and attendees Tabatha Seppala and Serena Burr brought information and shared with some guests the challenges in the Volusia County community.
Music for the event was provided by violist Marcus R. McKinnon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.